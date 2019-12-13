Danny Aiello, a fixture in decades of movies and television who was best known for his roles in "Do the Right Thing" and "Moonstruck," died Thursday after a brief illness, according to his family and agent. He was 86.
"Danny was my client and a dear friend. He passed away last night. Danny was a rare talent who triumphed over incredible odds to become one of our greatest actors. He will be missed," said literary agent Jennifer DeChiara in a statement.
Aiello broke into show business in the early 1970s, first acting in the Robert De Niro film "Bang the Drum Slowly,” and spent the majority of his career playing tough-guy brooding New Yorker types.
He went on to costar in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor, losing to Denzel Washington, who won for "Glory."
In the 1990 movie, Aiello played Sal, a longtime pizzeria owner in a predominantly black neighborhood of Brooklyn, where racial tensions explode on a very hot day.
Spike Lee posted several “Do the Right Thing” pictures of him and Aiello on Instagram on Friday morning, telling fans he was heartbroken.
“Just Found Out My Brother DANNY AIELLO Made His Transition Last Night,” Lee wrote. “Danny. We Made Cinema History Together With DO THE RIGHT THING. May You Rest In PARADISE.”
In "The Godfather Part II," Aiello ad-libbed the since-oft-repeated line: "Michael Corleone says hello!" And in 1996, he appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."
Aiello also graced the stage on and off Broadway, in shows like "Gemini" and "The House of Blue Leaves."
“Damn I’m so sad to hear the great Danny Aiello has passed away,” actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport tweeted. “So so sad. Such a great actor. HUGE INSPIRATION for me personally.”
Billy Baldwin, who appeared with Aiello in “The Preppie Murder,” about the 1986 slaying of Jennifer Levin, also mourned the actor’s passing.
“From Johnny in Moonstruck to Sal in Do The Right Thing. That smile, that laugh, that NY attitude,” Baldwin tweeted. “They don’t make ‘em like Danny anymore. What a talent… a true one of a kind.”
The Aiello family in a statement said, "It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness."