Actor Tyler Labine says he spent 3 days in the hospital due to a ‘potentially fatal blood clot’

Actor Tyler Labine revealed that what he first dismissed as a stomachache turned out to be a potentially fatal blood clot that he received treatment for over three days at a local hospital.

The 45-year-old described what happened in a caption on Instagram that accompanied a video he posted Sunday of some of his journey to a local hospital and treatment there.

“Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off,” the former “New Amsterdam” star captioned the post.

“Then sometimes you wake up on a (Wednesday) with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital,” he continued. “And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes.”

Labine went on to give an update on his current health status after overcoming all of that.

“I’m doing alright,” he wrote.

“Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he said. “Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life.”

Labine was hospitalized in November for surgery to fix an inguinal hernia, or “when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. The resulting bulge can be painful, especially when you cough, bend over or lift a heavy object,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Just a little Friday (yesterday) morning surgery,” Labine said on Instagram at the time. “Had an inguinal hernia fixed. Home now. Feeling okay. Sooooore as heck but good. Just wanted to share. Love you all.”