Actor Will Ferrell injured in California car crash

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Comic actor Will Ferrell was injured in a serious car crash Thursday night in California.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was a passenger in a limousine SUV with three others on Interstate 5 in Orange County when a 2007 Toyota veered into his lane and struck the right side of the vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol accident report.

That collision then caused the 2017 Lincoln SUV to hit a center divider and overturn and land on its left side.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi told the NBC News that Ferrell, the driver and another male passenger sustained minor injuries, but that a 27-year-old woman in the vehicle suffered "major" injuries.

The woman, who worked for Ferrell, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was rushed to the trauma center at Mission Hospital in nearby Mission Viejo. She is currently in serious condition, but is expected to survive, said Concialdi.