Actor Will Ferrell injured in California car crash

Comic actor Will Ferrell was injured in a serious car crash Thursday night in California.
The "Saturday Night Live" alum was a passenger in a limousine SUV with three others on Interstate 5 in Orange County when a 2007 Toyota veered into his lane and struck the right side of the vehicle, according to a California Highway Patrol accident report.
That collision then caused the 2017 Lincoln SUV to hit a center divider and overturn and land on its left side.
Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi told the NBC News that Ferrell, the driver and another male passenger sustained minor injuries, but that a 27-year-old woman in the vehicle suffered "major" injuries.
The woman, who worked for Ferrell, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was rushed to the trauma center at Mission Hospital in nearby Mission Viejo. She is currently in serious condition, but is expected to survive, said Concialdi.
As for Ferrell, video taken by paparazzi at the scene shows the "Talladega Nights" actor speaking to paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Mission Hospital.
"He had a genuine concern about the female passengers and he was concerned about their wellbeing when he talked to paramedics," said Concialdi.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
An investigation is continuing, but alcohol and drugs were not determined to be a factor, CHP public information officer Rafael Reynoso told NBC News.
At the time of the crash, Ferrell was returning to Los Angeles from an event sponsored by "Funny or Die" in which he appeared in character as Ron Burgundy, his '70s TV journalist parody from the movie "Anchorman."
A request for information from Ferrell's manager was not immediately returned.
Comedian Billy Eichner, who also appeared at the event, tweeted about the crash on Friday.
“I wasn’t in the car,” Eichner wrote. “Will and everyone are OK. Very scary but very thankful everyone is OK.”