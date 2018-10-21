Actress Selma Blair says she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — Film and TV actress Selma Blair announced she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a post Saturday on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on Aug. 16.

Blair says she is struggling with the disease's effects on her: "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps."

She adds, however, that thanks to the support of the cast and crew of a Netflix show she is filming, as well as her friends and family, "we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

Blair wrote that she was diagnosed after actress Elizabeth Berkley urged her to see a doctor. A lesion was found after an MRI was performed, Blair wrote.

"I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse," Blair wrote. "I have MS and I am OK. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up."

Blair has co-starred in a number of films and TV shows, including the 2001 hit "Legally Blonde."