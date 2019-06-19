Breaking News Emails
A month after his very public feud with Tati Westbrook ignited by a gummy vitamins scandal, James Charles has officially returned to YouTube.
On Tuesday, Charles, 20, posted a video to YouTube entitled "Hi Sisters," which has already racked up millions of views and is trending on the site.
Westbrook, 37, posted a video in May, "Bye Sister," where she said she felt betrayed that Charles had partnered with a rival to her gummy vitamins company and called out the gay teenage makeup mogul for inappropriate behavior. Charles, no stranger to scandal, has been previously accused of racism and transphobia, and after Westbrook's video, the internet quickly turned on him.
A few days after Westbrook posted her takedown, Charles lost 3 million YouTube subscribers and was the subject of intense scrutiny, all while Westbrook's prominence rose.
But Charles didn't go quietly. In a response video to Westbrook called "No More Lies," Charles addressed the allegations head-on. His response video racked up 44 million views, and his subscriber count shot back up. Once "canceled," Charles seemed to miraculously recover and once again be on the beauty community's good side.
After posting his response video May 18, Charles said he would take a social media "break," where he continued to post on social media but didn't put out new videos.
Exactly a month later, on Tuesday, Charles returned, energized and ready to put the scandal behind him.
"A sister is ready to get back to work!" Charles declared in the video, using the nickname he coined for both himself and his fans. "The last month has been a much-needed mental break."
In the video, Charles talked about celebrating his birthday, did a tutorial on a Pride-themed makeup look and said he is working on his music career.
Charles also said he would be soon be relaunching his merchandise store, which was previously associated with Jeffree Star, who sided with Westbrook during the drama.
In honor of Pride Month, Charles announced he would be donating advertisement proceeds from his latest video to the Trevor Project, a 24-hour suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.