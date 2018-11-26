Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt and Rana Novini

Alec Baldwin was arraigned Monday in a New York courtroom on attempted assault and harassment charges after he was accused of pushing and hitting a man in the face over a parking spot earlier in the month.

Baldwin was released on his own recognizance after the hearing, which lasted less than a minute. His attorney said video evidence will show that the actor did nothing wrong.

The actor was hit with the misdemeanor and violation-level charges after a 49-year-old man said he was injured during an altercation with Baldwin on Nov. 2.

The incident happened in front of an East 10th Street building in Manhattan when the alleged victim pulled into a parking space that someone was holding for Baldwin, police told NBC New York.

The alleged victim complained of pain and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

In a tweet later that night, apparently from Baldwin on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account, he said, "The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false," and "I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

Baldwin, 60, is due back in court on Jan. 23.