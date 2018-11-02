Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Marc Santia and David K. Li

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after he allegedly roughed up another man in a fight over a parking spot in New York, police said.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. in front of his East 10th Street building, the NYPD said. The 49-year-old victim told police he was injured in a tussle with Baldwin.

"He's not sure if he was punched or exactly how he was injured in the altercation," an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The victim, in a black Saab Turbo X, allegedly took a parking spot that Baldwin had been waiting for, touching off the altercation, according to NBC New York. He complained of pain and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The "Saturday Night Live" regular was expected to be charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault and harassment, charges that could possibly land him in jail for a year.

Baldwin was taken to the 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village and then released shortly after 4 p.m. He did not answer reporters' questions as he left.

But a tweet on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account Friday night, apparently from Baldwin, said "the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false" and that "I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

He's due to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Nov. 26.

Baldwin, 60, has recently been best known for his comical impression of President Trump.

"I wish him luck," the real-life Trump said when asked about Baldwin's new legal problem in New York.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. was less diplomatic, recalling how Baldwin once called his daughter, then 11-year-old Ireland Baldwin, "a rude, thoughtless pig" in a 2007 voicemail message.

"Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough," Trump Jr. tweeted. "He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!"

In 2014, Baldwin was charged with disorderly conduct for riding his bike the wrong way down a one-way New York City street and yelling at a police officer. The case was later dismissed.

Back in 2013, Baldwin was photographed throwing photographer Paul Adao into a car after the man filmed the actor and his wife Hilaria in Greenwich Village. Baldwin was never charged in that incident.

"He has a temper," Adao said on Friday. "This doesn't surprise me."

In 1996, he was acquitted of misdemeanor battery in a case where he was accused of striking a celebrity photographer who tried to videotape him and his family in Los Angeles.