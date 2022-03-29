Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria announce they’re expecting their 7th child

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, the couple announced on Instagram.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting and huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria Baldwin, 38, posted Tuesday. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise."

The pregnancy announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded on the set when the gun Alec Baldwin was practicing with fired a live round. The actor said in January he’s complying with authorities.

Alec Baldwin, 63, posted a photo of his one of his children eating in a high chair on Tuesday as well.

He captioned the post, "If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says 'I'm getting another sibling.'"

"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," Hilaria Baldwin continued in her Instagram caption. "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."