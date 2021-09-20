Amy Schumer shares story of having uterus, appendix removed to treat endometriosis

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer announced on Instagram that she had a hysterectomy and appendectomy to treat endometriosis, a painful uterine condition.

"I'm feeling really hopeful and I am really glad that I did it, and I think it's going to change my life," Schumer said. The "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Trainwreck" star explained the condition and her surgery in a series of Instagrams from her hospital room, posted over the weekend and on Monday.

Schumer, 40, said the doctor had found that 30 endometriosis spots had spread from her uterus to her appendix, which was also removed.

She said she wanted to share the story of her surgery to raise awareness because "so many people don't even know the word 'endometriosis.'"

Schumer said endometriosis, a condition afflicting 1 in 10 women as well as trans and nonbinary people with uteruses, is "painful and debilitating and you don't have to live with it."

"When I get a helpful female tidbit I like to pass it on to my sisters," Schumer said.

In the chronic and sometimes debilitating ailment, tissue from the uterus spreads outside of its walls. That tissue can sometimes spread to other organs, causing pelvic pain and bleeding, particularly around periods. In some cases, endometriosis can cause infertility.

Schumer had previously shared stories about her difficulty getting pregnant, as well as the process of undergoing egg freezing and IVF.