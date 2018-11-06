Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Andrew Blankstein and Minyvonne Burke

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are headed to court early next month as the estranged movie stars battle each other over the custody of their six children.

A custody trial date has been set for Dec. 4, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. A location for the hearing has not yet been determined.

In the documents, filed Monday in Superior Court of California, Jolie and Pitt extended the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge through June 30.

Ouderkirk, a retired Los Angeles judge, will hear and determine all pre-trial issues, requests and motions as well as preside over the custody trial, according to the documents.

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016 after two years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who met in 2005 while filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and married in August 2014, have six children together: Maddox, Shiloh, Pax, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie asked for physical custody of their children, but in November 2016 Pitt requested joint legal and physical custody.

The pair has been in a bitter and public feud ever since. In August, Jolie filed court documents alleging that Pitt had not paid any "meaningful" child support for the last year and a half.

Pitt fired back claiming in court filings that he loaned his estranged wife $8 million to help her buy her current home and had paid more than $1.3 million in bills for her and their children.