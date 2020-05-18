Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber respond to Tekashi 6ix9ine saying they stole top chart spot

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, two of the world’s biggest pop artists, defended themselves on Monday after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine accused them of buying the No.1 spot on the Billboard chart.

The hip hop star claimed on Monday that Grande submitted 60,000 units of her joint charity single with Bieber, “Stuck With U,” at the last minute on Thursday before Billboard’s deadline for its Hot 100 chart. The 23-year-old rapper alleged that Bieber and Grande bought the units themselves to put them over the competition.

“Understand this, they bought 30,000 or so units on six credit cards,” the rapper said on Instagram. “Six credit cards. Now again, you’re gonna enjoy your No.1, now explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison last month into house arrest over fears that his chronic asthma makes him vulnerable to the coronavirus. He was serving time after pleading guilty to multiple counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking. Hernandez received a more lenient sentence after testifying against members of New York City gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He released “Gooba” on May 8, the first single for his anticipated 2020 album.

Hernandez also claimed that Billboard discounted 20 million digital streams of “Gooba,” which fell to the No.3 spot after Doja Cat’s song “Say So.”

Grande responded to the accusations on her own social media on Monday, where she thanked fans for their continued support on her third No.1 single in three years. The pop star said that her and Bieber’s fans were the ones who bought songs.

“they are ride or die motherf------ and i thank god every day that i have them in my life,” Grande wrote. “not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know.”

Bieber and Grande each have large fan bases, the self-described “Beliebers” and “Arianators.” Collectively, the two pop stars have more than 320 million Instagram followers compared to Hernandez’s more than 20 million followers.

Grande also noted that the rules state only four sales per buyer will be counted toward the Billboard calculation, and that sales have always counted for more than streams. Grande advised “anybody that is displeased with their placement” to humble themselves.

“be grateful you’re even here,” Grande said. “that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in.”

Hernandez made a subsequent video addressing Grande, where he said he wasn't coming after her but instead highlighting a corrupt system. He pointed out Grande's early career in acting whereas he needed welfare growing up.

"I speak for the millions of kids that come from nothing," Hernadez said.

Responding directly to Grande's remarks he wrote, "You say for me to be humble. I don’t think you know what humble is." He also added, "YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU."

Bieber also responded to the accusation on his Instagram story Monday, explaining that the last minute disclosure of 60,000 units was because of a strategy to keep their numbers quiet until the end of the week.

“Nielsen company checks this and found all our fans are amazing and bought them,” Bieber said. “Don’t discredit our fan base with false info.”

The 26-year-old singer also claimed that some streams of “Gooba” were discredited because global streams are not included in the Hot 100 chart calculation.

“This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to raise money for a great cause,” Bieber said, referring to the fact that “Stuck With U” is a charity single. “If you’re going to say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song."

Proceeds from "Stuck With You" will help fund the First Responders Children's Organization.

Billboard and the Nielsen did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.