Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, dead at 27

"She adored that boy," a representative for Lisa Marie Presley said. "He was the love of her life."
Lisa Marie Presley, with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough, attend the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis
Lisa Marie Presley and her children Riley and Benjamin Keough at the 75th birthday celebration for Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn., in 2010.Nikki Boertman / Reuters

By Tim Stelloh and Diana Dasrath

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has died, a representative for his mother said Sunday.

The family did not say how or where Keough, 27, died.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," the representative said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

TMZ first reported his death.

Lisa Marie Presley, 52, is the only child of the legendary singer and actor, who died in 1977 at age 42.

