Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has died, a representative for his mother said Sunday.

The family did not say how or where Keough, 27, died.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," the representative said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

TMZ first reported his death.

Lisa Marie Presley, 52, is the only child of the legendary singer and actor, who died in 1977 at age 42.