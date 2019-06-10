Breaking News Emails
Beyoncé's publicist issued a rare statement over the weekend, seemingly to soothe the sting of the Beyhive who allegedly cyberbullied Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.
Curran said Thursday that she received death threats on social media from Beyoncé's loyal legion of fans known as the Beyhive, after she was recorded chatting courtside with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z as Beyoncé sat between the two during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.
Beyoncé's publicist, Yvette Noel Schure, subsequently posted a photo to her Instagram account from the start of last year's On The Run II tour of Beyoncé and Jay-Z embracing each other.
"It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love," Shure captioned the photo. "Every single day on that tour I saw love."
She then directly addressed Beyonce's die-hard fans.
"I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human," Shure said. "It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."
A brief clip of Curran leaning over Beyoncé to speak to Jay-Z went viral, with some social media users speculating Beyoncé was displeased by the exchange. Curran told ESPN she was asking Jay-Z and Beyoncé if they wanted a drink, because the Warriors had invited them to the game and that "there was no hostility."
Curran said she disabled her Instagram account after she received death threats, purportedly from the Beyhive, who bombarded Curran with bee emojis.
Before she disabled her account, Curran said in response to a comment that she's “a happily married woman” and that she did not think Beyoncé would support her devotees sending death threats.
Taylor Swift was recently the target of the Beyhive who accused her of ripping off Beyonce's 2018 Coachella festival set during her performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Cardi B and Ariana Grande, who have claim to their own devoted fan bases, the Bardi Gang and Ariantors, respectively, have leveraged their influence to discourage online bullying.