Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo shares birthday tribute to late comedian

Kelly Rizzo, the wife of late comedian Bob Saget, wrote a touching birthday tribute to him on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Saget, widely known for his role as the dad in "Full House," died in Florida on Jan. 9 at age 65. The medical examiner has ruled that his death was due to head trauma, most likely from an accidental fall.

He is survived by Rizzo and children Aubrey, Jennifer Belle and Lara Melanie Saget.

"We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th)," Rizzo wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows Saget in Mexico one year ago.

"This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Following his death, Saget received an outpouring of tributes from his "Full House" co-stars, comedians and fans on social media.

"I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today," Rizzo wrote. "Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round."

"I love you more than anything and miss you every minute," she wrote.