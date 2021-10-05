Hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher died of Covid-19 on Sunday, three weeks after he accepted an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix drama series "Bridgerton," his agency confirmed.

He was 53.

Pilcher's agents, Adam Maskell and Vikki West of Curtis Brown, said Pilcher was "double vaccinated with no underlying health condition,"

He had tested negative for Covid-19 multiple times to travel to and from the U.S. for the Emmys, and became ill shortly after returning to the U.K.

Pilcher was the department head hairstylist on the team that won the award for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award was given for work featured in the "Bridgerton" episode "Art of the Swoon."

"The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words," show producer Shonda Rhimes said on Twitter. "I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon."

Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper and Jessica Madsen as Cressida in episode 103 "Art of the Swoon" of "Bridgerton" on Netflix. Liam Daniel / Netflix

In a statement released on behalf of his family, friends and agent, Pilcher was remembered as someone who pushed boundaries and was "never limited in his thought process for his creations."

"Glamourous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design," the statement said.

He leaves behind family, friends and his cockapoo Yuri.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton," said on Twitter that she was "heartbroken" by Pilcher's death and said it was a reminder that Covid-19 is still present.

"Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented," she said. "It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do."

Pilcher got his start in the industry through the theater and worked on "Company", "Sunset Boulevard," and "Aspects of Love" in London's West End theater district.

He went into the film and television industry in the early 2000s, and worked with stars including Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Shirley MacLaine, Madonna, and Ian McKellen.

Pilcher was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019 for his work on "Mary Queen of Scots" and won three Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild awards for work in "Bridgerton," "Downton Abbey," and "Mary Queen of Scots."