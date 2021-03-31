Britney Spears says she's 'embarrassed' by documentary

Pop star Britney Spears broke her silence after weeks of speculation following the release earlier this year of a documentary about her life.

The docuseries, "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears," took a look at the controversial conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008.

Tuesday night, Spears shared a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith’s 1993 song “Crazy” and wrote that her life has always been the source of speculation and she’s spent it “performing in front of people.”

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day,” she said with the thumbs down emoji. “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

She said she didn’t watch the documentary but is “embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” she wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness.”

The documentary details the paparazzi's seemingly relentless pursuit of the pop star and the media's portrayal of her high-profile breakup with singer Justin Timberlake.

Following the series release, fans have also had renewed interest in #FreeBritney, which is a fan-fueled movement to help give Spears total control over her life.

Spears’ conservatorship has always been controversial among some of her fans who believe it is being used to manipulate and control her life.

The singer, 39, has had a legal conservator since her public breakdown in 2007. Her father, James Spears, has been her co-conservator since 2008 and became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship.

Later that year, James Spears took a break from controlling her estate because of his health and Jodi Montgomery stepped in as a temporary conservator of the person.

Last week, Britney Spears’ attorney filed a petition requesting her father resign as conservator. Her legal team wants Montgomery to become the permanent conservator.

The next court hearing in the conservatorship is April 27.

Tuesday’s post appears to be the first time the singer has addressed the documentary directly, though she did post a video of herself performing her hit, “Toxic,” soon after its release in February and wrote that "Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!”

“We all have so many different bright beautiful lives," she said at the time. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!"

Tuesday night, she came to a similar conclusion, writing that dancing every day brings her joy and she’s “not here to be perfect.”

“Perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness,” she said.