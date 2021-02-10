Britney Spears says she's taking time to 'be a normal person'

Pop star Britney Spears shared a message Tuesday evening after a New York Times documentary about her life debuted last week.

"I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Spears wrote on social media the caption to video of a performance from three years ago. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!"

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives," she added with flower emoji. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!"

Spears has not directly addressed the recent documentary, "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" that aired last week on FX and is streaming on Hulu. The film looks at pivotal moments in the pop star's career and details the conservatorship Spears has been under since a very public breakdown in 2008.

Her father, James Spears, has been her co-conservator since 2008 and became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship. In a hearing last year, a judge declined the star’s request to suspend her father from his conservatorship, though she did not rule out future petitions for his removal or suspension.

The documentary also details the paparazzi's seemingly relentless pursuit of the pop star and the media's portrayal of her high-profile breakup with singer Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this week, Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 27, told People he is thankful for her fans and the support.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer, has been dating Spears since 2016.