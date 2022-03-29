BTS' Jungkook tests positive for Covid days ahead of Grammys

K-pop star Jungkook tested positive for Covid and is in self-quarantine after arriving in the United States for BTS' Grammy performance.

In a statement posted on the Korean fan app Weverse on Monday, BTS' management company BigHit Music said that Jungkook has no symptoms aside from a "mild sore throat" and is in self-quarantine.

However, it is unclear whether he will be able to participate in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday in Las Vegas.

BigHit Music said that Jungkook tested negative on a PCR test before departing Korea on Sunday, and "felt a slight discomfort in his throat" after arriving in Las Vegas that afternoon. He "promptly" took a rapid molecular PCR test and a standard quantitative PCR test that day.

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28," the statement continued.

"Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine ad treatment, following the guidelines of the health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine."

In an Instagram story posted early Tuesday morning, Jungkook assured fans in Korean that he was fine.

Jungkook is the seventh and last member of BTS to test positive for Covid since December. Last week, BigHit Music announced that BTS member J-Hope tested positive for Covid and was self-isolating with "no symptoms other than a sore throat."

BigHit Music added that the company is "actively in discussion with the [Grammy] awards organizer" over Jungkook's participation in BTS' performance. His participation in other BTS events in the United States, such as the two-weekend April concert series in Las Vegas, "will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19."

"We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," BigHit Music said.