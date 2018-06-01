Burt Reynolds, charismatic star of 1970s blockbusters, dies at 82

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Burt Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated actor whose mischievous grin and wily charm helped turn him into one of the screen icons and sex symbols of 1970s Hollywood, died on Thursday. He was 82.

He died of cardiac arrest, according to his agent, Todd Eisner.

"No comment, just heartbreaking," Eisner said.

Reynolds, who sported a bushy black mustache for much of his heyday, led a string of box-office smashes in the mid-1970s, including "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," a Southern-fried action comedy in which he played a devil-may-care trucker with a need for speed.

"You know, there are three ways to make it in Hollywood," Reynolds told the New York Times in a 1981 profile. "You can become an 'ac-tor' — a guy with things standing out in his neck — or you can become a personality, or you can become a star. I always wanted to be all three. I think I may have made it."

Reynolds retreated from the big screen for much of the 1980s before rebounding with an acclaimed turn as a San Fernando Valley porn kingpin in the 1997 ensemble drama "Boogie Nights," a role that earned him his first and only Oscar nomination — and some of the best reviews of his career.

In his memoir, Reynolds appeared to express regret for choosing light-hearted heartthrob roles over more serious or challenging projects, writing in part: "I didn't open myself to new writers or risky parts because I wasn't interested in challenging myself as an actor, I was interested in having a good time."

But no matter his standing with critics or awards guilds, Reynolds was a certified A-list star who powered blockbusters and graced magazine covers, winning legions of his admirers with his good ol' boy persona and rakish looks.

He famously posed nearly nude on a bearskin rug for a Cosmopolitan magazine centerfold in April 1972 — an era-defining image if there ever was one.

The actor also found himself at the center of more than a few tabloid storms, such as during his bitter divorce from former television star Loni Anderson.

