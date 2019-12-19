Morning Rundown: Trump impeached — reaction and what comes next, plus 'Star Wars' expectations and what's a snow squall?

Camila Cabello apologizes for racist language: 'I was uneducated and ignorant'

The singer said she used the hurtful language on social media when she was a teen and didn't know any better.

By Associated Press

Pop singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer wrote on Wednesday that she is sorry for using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen, and now that she is 22, she has grown up.

Camila Cabello attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” Cabello shared in a lengthy social media post. “I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer has been accused of using racial remarks in now-deleted Tumblr accounts. This week social media users posted screenshots of Cabello’s old and offensive posts, forcing the performer to issue an apology.

“As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do,” she continued.

Cabello’s hits include “Havana” and “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes. She released a new album early this month. She closed her statement saying she would use her platform to “speak out about injustice and inequality.”

“I’ll continue doing that,” she wrote. “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”