By Elisha Fieldstadt

Cardi B welcomed the news of her five Grammy nominations on her way out of New York City courthouse Friday after a judge ordered her to stay away from two women she's accused of assaulting at a strip club.

As Cardi B left the courthouse outfitted in a fur-collared coat, a suede hat and large sunglasses, someone in a crowd of reporters and photographers asked how it felt to be nominated.

"I am?" the rapper responded. "How many nominations?"

When someone answered Cardi B, she screamed, stuck out her tongue and pumped her fist in glee.

Earlier that morning, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had avoided arrest by showing up for an arraignment on a misdemeanor summons she faces after an August incident in which she is accused of assaulting two waitresses, who are sisters, at a Queens strip club.

A judge had threatened to serve a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to show up for a hearing earlier in the week, according to NBC New York. Her lawyer had cited a prior engagement.

On Friday, a judge told Cardi B to stay away from the sisters she was caught on video throwing an ice bucket at during the strip club brawl. The judge issued an order of protection for the sisters and told the "Be Careful" singer to do exactly that on social media.

The judge released Cardi B on her own recognizance even though prosecutors had requested a $2,500 bail. Her attorney noted in court that she had no criminal record and has previously said he was "aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm."

The brawl reportedly stemmed from Cardi B's suspicion that one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband Offset, whose band Migos was performing at the strip club on the night of the fight.

Cardi B announced her split from Offset in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The two welcomed a daughter in July and were married in September.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who has yet to win a Grammy, was nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Group Performance Grammys. She's due to perform at Madison Square Garden Friday night for Jingle Ball, also featuring Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Calvin Harris.

Cardi B is due back in court on Jan. 31. The Grammy air Feb. 10 on CBS.