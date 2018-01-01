Cardi B will surrender to New York police over strip club fight

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hip-hop star Cardi B surrendered to New York City police on Monday morning in relation to a fight that occurred at a strip club on Aug. 29.

The Bronx native showed up to the Flushing precinct while security covered her face with umbrellas.

Police initially stated that the incident occurred over the weekend but later clarified the date. The rapper was at the club because her husband and fellow rapper, Offset, and his group Migos were performing before continuing their New York City leg of their Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour with Drake.

The details of the alleged assault were not immediately clear. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" singer, who performed at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend, was involved in an altercation with rival rapper Nicki Minaj last month.

That scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party left Cardi B, 25, with a mark on her head.

Cardi B's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.