/ Updated By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Carol Channing, the Broadway star who earned a lifetime achievement Tony Award for her legendary career, which included roles in classics like "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" and "Hello, Dolly!" died on Tuesday. She was 97.

B. Harlan Boll, a representative for Channing, confirmed her death to NBC News, saying the actress died of natural causes just days before her 98th birthday.

Although much of Channing's career was spent on Broadway, she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Muzzy Van Hossmere in 1967's "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.