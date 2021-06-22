Chris Brown accused of hitting woman in Los Angeles, police say

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman during an argument in a Los Angeles home on Friday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News Tuesday that officers responded to a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, according to the spokesperson.

Few details have been released, but TMZ reported that the woman alleged that Brown smacked her in the head hard enough for her hair weave to fall out.

No injuries were reported, and it was unclear if Brown would face any charges.

Brown's attorney and the City Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Brown, 32, has faced a slew of legal trouble stretching back to 2009, when he was arrested for physically assaulting singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.

Another ex-girlfriend of Brown's, model and actress Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017.

In 2018, he was accused of presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates.

And in 2019, Brown was released after being detained in Paris on aggravated rape and drug offenses.