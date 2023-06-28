Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby No. 4

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a fourth child.

Son Wren Alexander Stephens was born June 19, Teigen said in her social media announcement Wednesday, which detailed her surrogacy journey

“For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me,” Teigen, 37, wrote on Instagram.

The couple are also parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 4, and Esti, who was born earlier this year.

After a pregnancy loss in 2020, Teigen did not think she would be able to “carry any more babies" on her own.

She and Legend, 44, reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 to inquire about having two surrogates simultaneously, “Twins, kinda?!” Teigen added.

“At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time.”

“And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.”

Teigen and Legend welcomed daughter Esti in January.

Teigen praised the couple's “incredible, loving, compassionate ” surrogate Alexandra in the post. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Teigen said.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Teigen wrote.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”