'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash throws hat into California congressional race

by Associated Press /

LOS ANGELES — Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.

Documents submitted Monday to the Federal Election Commission show the "Clueless" star intends to run as a Republican in California's 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

 In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper" premiere in New York. Charles Sykes / AP

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

A representative for the 51-year-old Dash didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Dash hinted on social media this month that she was considering a run, even posting a "Dash to DC" logo.

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film "Clueless" and in the TV-show spin off. She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.

 "Clueless" cast: Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, Jeremy Sisto, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer and Paul Rudd, in 1995 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Coll / Paramount Pictures

