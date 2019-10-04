Breaking News Emails
Stacey Dash's domestic battery case against her husband was dropped days after the "Clueless" actress was arrested in Florida for allegedly pushing and slapping him across the face following a verbal argument.
According to court records, prosecutors in Pasco County dropped the case on Thursday, a day after she pleaded not guilty to a domestic battery charge.
Her husband, attorney Jeffrey Marty, thanked the State Attorney for not pursuing charges.
"She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now," he said in a tweet. "We both look forward to getting this behind us."
Dash, 52, was taken into custody Sunday night in Land O'Lakes, about 25 miles north of Tampa, after an argument with a man later identified as her husband turned physical, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said in an incident report that the victim suffered red scratch marks to his left upper arm from Dash pushing him. In a video of her arrest, the actress appeared emotional as she was placed in handcuffs and led to the police car.
Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy "Clueless." She was also an on-air contributor for Fox News and briefly considered running for a congressional seat in Southern California.