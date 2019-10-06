Breaking News Emails
Comedian Andy Dick pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual battery for allegedly groping a driver last year.
Dick, 53, was accused by a ride-share driver an incident from April 2018 in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors did not provide details of the alleged assault and did not name the service the driver worked for.
If convicted, Dick faces up to 180 days in county jail. A lawyer for Dick did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
The comedian has previously been accused of groping, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.
Dick was assaulted in August when a 46-year-old man named David Hale was caught on video sucker-punching the comedian after a show in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Hale told Nola.com that he punched Dick because the older man grabbed his genitals.
Representatives for Dick denied the allegations to Nola.com last month and has not been charged by police.
The 53-year-old comedian was taken to a local hospital after the assault, where he said he was placed in the intensive care unit at the hospital and observed for a “possible brain bleed.”