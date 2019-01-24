Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 6:18 PM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series "Rel," has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having recently executive produced and co-created the Fox TV series "Rel" alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

Barnett and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's "Friends of the People," and as writer-producers on "The Carmichael Show."

The up-and-coming comedian served as writer on the "House-sitting" episode of "Broad City." He also appeared on HBO's "Funny as Hell" and in Chris Rock's "Top Five."

He co-hosted podcast "Round Table of Gentlemen" with Ben Kissel for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted, "It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett."

Howery paid tribute to Barnett with an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Thank you for the last 6 years of helping make my dreams come true man," he wrote, in part.

Comedy Central remembered his contribution to "Broad City," tweeting "He'll be greatly missed."

In his last Instagram post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In mexico. Bought myself a sweater... Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote. Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."