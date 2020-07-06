Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels died Monday in Tennessee, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 83.

Daniels died of a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Known best for The Charlie Daniels Band hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," Daniels spanned genres that included gospel, southern rock, bluegrass and country.

The platinum "Devil Went Down to Georgia" earned Daniels' band a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979. The band also won Country Music Association Awards Instrumental Group of the Year in 1979 and 1980.

Daniels himself was named CMA musician of the year in 1979. His religious recordings also earned him Dove Awards.

Daniels had nine gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame, where he was inducted into in 2016. Eight years earlier, he became a Grand Ole Opry cast member.

Daniels used his fame to champion and help the military, underprivileged children and others in need, according to his publicist. In 2014, he and his manager founded The Journey Home Project, to help U.S. Armed Forces veterans.