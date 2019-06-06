Breaking News Emails
Country singer Granger Smith announced the death of his 3-year-old son, River, in an emotional Instagram post Thursday.
River died following a "tragic accident" and was unable to be revived by doctors, Smith wrote. He said that he and his wife, Amber, are devastated by the loss.
"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life," the "Backroad Song" singer wrote.
Smith said that River was a special child and that there were no words to express the joy the little boy brought into their lives.
"If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment," he said. "Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
"Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news," Amber Smith said in her own Instagram post.
Fellow country music stars such as Marren Morris, Luke Bryan, Danielle Bradbery and Jason Aldean commented on Smith's Instagram post expressing their condolences.
"Man I’m am so sorry to hear this for you and your family," Jake Owens wrote in a comment. "You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family."