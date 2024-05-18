Country star Zac Brown sues estranged wife Kelly Yazdi over Instagram post

Grammy-winning country singer Zac Brown filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife Friday demanding she take down an Instagram post, arguing what she put online has tarnished his public image.

Brown alleges a post on Kelly Yazdi’s Instagram account broke a confidentiality agreement she had signed, according to court documents. The singer is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that would compel her to remove the post.

Brown is also asking the court to stop Yazdi from “making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements” about him, his family and his bandmates.

The lawsuit, filed in Georgia, does not specify the Instagram post in question. Yazdi, identified in the documents as Brown’s wife and a former employee of his company, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Brown is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the Zac Brown Band. He has won three Grammy Awards as frontman for the group, including best new artist in 2010 and best country album in 2013.

Yazdi’s website describes her as “a SAG-AFTRA actress & stuntwoman, professional model, huntress and brand ambassador.” Yazdi’s professional acting credits include the movie “The Beautiful Ones” and an episode of “Hawaii Five-0.”

Brown reportedly proposed to Yazdi in 2022, and they were married in Georgia last August. They announced their split in a joint statement four months later, saying in part: “We are in the process of divorce … We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together.”

Brown was previously married to Shelly Brown, a jewelry designer. They announced their split in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. They share five children.