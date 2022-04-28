'Doctor Strange' actor Zara Phythian and husband accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

"Doctor Strange" actor Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke are accused of grooming and having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Zara Phythian. David M. Benett / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

Phythian, 36, and Marke, 59, face 14 charges of sexual activity with a child in the United Kingdom. In a police interview played at Nottingham Crown Court, the BBC reports, the woman accusing the couple alleged that the sexual abuse began when she was 13 in 2005, and continued until she was 15.

The woman, who has not been identified by officials and is now in her late 20s, testified in court on Thursday.

Phythian and Marke have denied the allegations. The couple and their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The woman looked up to Phythian, she said in the police interview, reported the BBC.

"I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything," the woman said in the police interview. "I remember trying to copy Zara's reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in any way."

The woman alleges that the abuse began when Phythian provided her with alcohol and persuaded the then-teenager to have oral sex with Marke. She testified that she felt like Phythian "coached" her to "get better at the sexual activity," the Nottingham Post reports. In the police interview, the woman also said that Marke threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the alleged abuse.

Phythian and Marke were not married at the time of the alleged abuse. Phythian was 20 or 21, and Marke would have been 42 or 43.

The woman said during her testimony, reported by the Nottingham Post, that she wouldn't have come forward with the allegations if the police hadn't approached her first.

"I could never had made a report," she said. "I would have died with my shame."

Having a child of her own pushed her to speak out, she said.

"At that time, I had just become a mum and had no option other than to speak my truth and never allow it to happen to anyone else again," she continued.

Phythian appeared in the 2016 Marvel film "Doctor Strange" as a minor character, and has performed stunts in various movies and TV shows. She and her husband are both martial arts instructors.