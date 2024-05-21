Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers gushes about her ‘beautiful’ wedding

Hailie Jade Mathers has officially become a bride.

The 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem shared the news of her dreamy wedding day on her Instagram page on Monday.

The newlywed announced she had married her longtime partner, Evan McClintock, over the weekend with five photos from the ceremony and after.

“Waking up a wife this week,” the caption to her post reads. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

The first image in Mathers’ post shows the “Just a Little Shady” podcaster and her husband kissing while standing before an officiant. In the photo, the three stand under a doorway adorned with white flowers.

A second photo shows the couple driving off in a classic white convertible. The subsequent two photos show portraits of McClintock and Mathers, respectively. The latter shows Mathers in a mermaid gown featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline and a skirt made of gathered ruffles. She can also be seen wearing an airy cathedral-length veil and stud earrings, while holding a bouquet of white and cream florals.

Instagram users offered congratulations and well wishes to the bride and her groom in the comments section of the post.

“I hope this day, but more importantly I hope this life is everything you’ve dreamed of and more,” Mathers’ sister, Alaina Marie Scott, wrote. “You are so deserving.”

“Even though I don’t know you, I feel like I knew you my whole life,” read another comment. “Congratulations to you both!”

Some users couldn’t resist asking for more details on the celebration, with many asking for photos of her father, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers), on the day of. Mathers is the second of the rapper’s three children with ex Kim Scott, and he has mentioned her in various songs throughout his career. In 2002, he released the hit “Hailie’s Song.”

“Can we please see Em walk you down the [aisle],” one user asked.

“Where’s da goat?” another chimed in.

Mathers and McClintock became engaged back in February 2023 after being in a long-term relationship for several years.

At the time of their engagement, Mathers shared the news with an Instagram post highlighting the moment McClintock surprised her and got down on one knee.