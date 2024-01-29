Erin Moriarty hits back at Megyn Kelly after plastic surgery comments

Actor Erin Moriarty detailed “verbal abuse” she has experienced since Megyn Kelly made comments on her SiriusXM show about Moriarty’s appearance and accused her of getting plastic surgery.

Erin Moriarty at the "Catching Dust" premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 11. Luiz Rampelotto / EuropaNewswire via AP

Moriarty, 29, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that she was emerging from "one of the most challenging weeks of my life" when she was hit with "a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly" commenting on her weight and facial structure.

Moriarty, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Boys," said she was expecting "verbal abuse" and "accusations" when she returned to the limelight "10 pounds thinner" but that the abuse hurled at her since Kelly's comments has "horrified" her.

On a Jan. 17 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly compared an old photo of Moriarty — which Kelly said was taken within the last year — to a more recent one and accused her of deciding to "completely change her face" with plastic surgery.

Moriarty said in her Instagram post the first picture is from almost a decade ago, before she was "of legal drinking age."

"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling," Moriarty said.

Referring to the second picture Kelly showed, Moriarty said she had gotten her makeup done that day, which "involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me."

The comments that followed — "scathing enough to just turn my comments off" — became "harassment" and "false news," Moriarty wrote.

Moriarty said the only reason she has not elected to deactivate her Instagram account is so the post responding to Kelly's comments can remain. She said she will not have access to it for the time being, perhaps permanently. Using her account, she said, never came naturally to her, but it gave her the chance to connect with fans and share updates.

"I'm horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment," Moriarty wrote. "It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart. You've lost the privilege of this account."

She said that the videos were "absolutely false" and that "there’s no excuse” for the way she has been spoken to or treated.

"Shame on you Megyn Kelly," Moriarty concluded. "Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place."

Representatives for Kelly did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Moriarty's Instagram post that was sent outside of normal business hours.