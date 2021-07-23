A fire at a New Orleans home believed to be owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being classified as arson, and police said a "suspicious person" report was made at around the time it broke out.

Orleans Parish property records and Louisiana state records indicate the listed owner is linked to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment LLC. Representatives for Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire on Harmony Street on Wednesday evening, and a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said Thursday that it received a call about a suspicious person in the area where the mansion is located around that time.

Police said Thursday that the fire was being classified as arson.

"The report for this incident is still pending approval, so we cannot provide additional details at this time," the police spokesperson said in an email. The fire department could not be reached Thursday.

Police did not say how the fire started nor what evidence indicated it was arson.

Orleans Parish property records show Sugarcane Park LLC as the owner. Louisiana Secretary of State records list the address for Sugarcane Park as Parkwood Entertainment LLC in New York City, which is an entertainment and management company founded by Beyoncé. When the mansion was sold to Sugarcane in 2015, local media had reported on the apparent connection.