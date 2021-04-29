Five arrested in connection with Lady Gaga dog walker shooting

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, according to California police.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that five people were arrested on Tuesday, four of whom were allegedly known gang members from Los Angeles. They have been charged with attempted murder.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a press release. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

The pop star's two French bulldogs were dognapped from a Los Angeles street in February; Gaga offered a half million dollar reward for their return, and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and injured during the theft. Fischer did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner," the LAPD said in a press release. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

Gaga was reunited with the dogs, who were returned by a woman to police shortly afterward. The woman was one of those arrested.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned today.

In an email, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said they do not know if the five suspects have legal representation.

This is a breaking news stroy and will be updated. Please check back again for additional information.