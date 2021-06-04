Former Nickelodeon television star Drake Bell was charged in Ohio with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to children, online court records show.

Bell, whose real first name is Jared, pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on June 23. Bond was set at $2,500, which Bell posted.

The alleged offense occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, according to court records.

Drake Bell at Nickelodeon's Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 29, 2014. Alberto Rodriguez/KCA2014 / Getty Images file

Bell did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

A spokesperson for Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, confirmed the two charges and said "all the facts will be revealed in the courtroom."

Bell was the star of "Drake and Josh," a Nickelodeon TV show about teen brothers.

Last August, musician Jimi Ono accused Bell of dating abuse in a TikTok video.

Bell denied the abuse allegations and said as his and Ono's relationship ended, they "both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up."