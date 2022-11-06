Former 'SNL' star Chris Redd makes first public comments following assault

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd is publicly detailing his experience being attacked last month outside a famed New York City comedy club where he was scheduled to perform.

In a preview of Tuesday's "The Last Laugh" podcast, produced by the Daily Beast, Redd, 37, said he sustained two fractures in his nose and one fracture in his cheek as a result of the unprovoked attack outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood on Oct. 26 just after 9:30 p.m..

"It was just so much blood," Redd said on the episode preview. "I was trying to figure out where he was and I couldn't chase him down the street with blood gushing out my face."

Redd, a former five-season cast member of SNL who announced in September he would not be returning for the show's current season, said the assault occurred as he was arriving at the club to perform three comedy sets and texting his cousin who was working at the Olive Tree Cafe, located directly above the club, to get some fries before his first set.

"As I put my phone in my pocket ... this man hit me in the face with something ... I thought it was brass knuckles because it cut my nose to the bone," Redd said on "The Last Laugh."

"I've been boxing for, like, years ... I've taken a punch to the face before, so it wasn't terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face," he said, adding, "a fist don't normally do all of that at one time, so it was safe to assume I was hit with something [else]."

Police said a punch "with a closed fist" was the source of the assault, adding that the suspect fled on foot after the assault.

Police added that Redd was treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue for a fractured nose before being released.

After being hit, Redd briefly fell to the ground before jumping back to his feet, he said: "He hit me, he was gone, I was gushing blood so I couldn't look around."

The comedian said the blood was the only thing that prevented him from performing that night: "If we could've stopped the bleeding, I would've went on stage," Redd said on the podcast.

Now, he's preparing to make the assault part of his next set, he said: "I got some jokes, for sure," Redd said. "As many jokes as other people have, nobody has as many jokes about this than I do."

Police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a man between 35 - 40 years old, about six feet two inches tall, and 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket; blue shirt; black pants; black, gray and white sneakers; a multi-color fedora hat; and a black face mask.