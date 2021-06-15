'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies after apparent hit-and-run in NYC

"Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes died Monday after she was struck in an apparent hit-and-run accident in New York City's Upper West Side more than a week ago, according to her manager.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," David Williams told NBC News. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes, 65, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover, he said.

The actor had been in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital after a motorized bicycle or scooter ran a red light and struck her near Lincoln Center on June 4, according to Williams.

When officers responded to an accident at that location, they observed a 65-year-old woman "with severe head trauma" in the roadway, according to the New York City Police Department. The agency said it does not identify accident victims.

A scooter traveling north on Amsterdam ran a light and struck the woman in the roadway, police said. No suspects have been identified.

"The driver did not stop but continued," Williams said after the accident. "Luckily, she was relatively close to the hospital and she was able to be transported there."

Banes has appeared in such films as "Gone Girl," "A Cure for Wellness" and "Cocktail." Her television work includes "Six Feet Under," "Nashville" and most recently "Them."