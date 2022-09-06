The internet wants to know if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival

Internet sleuths are convinced that "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine are in a spat.

In a short video clip that went viral late Monday, Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling," a 1950s-set satirical thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, who is dating the pop star.

Sounds straightforward enough. But many Twitter users believe the video shows Styles, 28, spitting straight in the lap of Pine, 42, who then looks down at his pants and laughs to himself. Styles, for his part, appears to avoid eye contact with Pine.

"Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?" one person wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of the moment.

Yet not everyone on social media was as certain.

One user tweeted: "people actually think harry walked over there and decided to spit on chris for no reason, in front of multiple people? and chris made no movement to wipe it off and just sat there smiling and laughing?"

Another user offered a different theory: "Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him."

Representatives for Styles and Pine did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on the video.

The viral clip is only the latest event on the "Don't Worry Darling" press tour to draw intense interest online.

In recent weeks, fans have speculated about behind-the-scenes drama, including a reported feud between Wilde and "Darling" star Florence Pugh, as well as conflicting accounts surrounding actor Shia LaBeouf's exit from the project.

In a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, Wilde praised Pugh, calling the Oscar-nominated actor a "force." She did not address the speculation about LaBeouf, who was originally cast as the movie's male lead.

Pugh was absent from the press conference, reportedly due to a scheduling conflict, but she was photographed arriving at the festival with an Aperol Spritz in hand. (Pugh's entrance quickly became a meme.) She appeared on the red carpet and sat next to co-star Nick Kroll during the screening.

Kroll and Styles also drew attention at the premiere after the singer kissed the comedian during a standing ovation for the film.

"Don't Worry Darling" stars Pugh as a 1950s suburban housewife who begins to suspect that darkness creeps around the edges of her cookie-cutter neighborhood. Styles co-stars as Pugh's character's husband, and Pine plays the founder of a mysterious company.

The Warner Bros. film hits U.S. theaters on Sept. 23.