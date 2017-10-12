As more celebrities came forward Wednesday to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, the ousted studio executive said he's "hanging in there" — and would like another chance to prove himself.

"Guys, I'm not doing OK, but I'm trying," he said outside of his daughter's Los Angeles home in a video licensed by NBC News.

"I gotta get help," he added, before getting into a car that was reportedly taking him to the airport. "You know, what? We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope."

Weinstein, a longtime Hollywood power player who helped to launch countless careers, now stands accused of sexual harassment or sexually inappropriate behavior by more than two dozen women in a string of allegations stemming over decades.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles police were called to his daughter’s home when, according to TMZ, she was concerned about her father's well-being. But when police arrived, the LAPD told NBC News, they were told it was a family dispute.

Weinstein's representatives did not return a request for further comment Wednesday, but have said in a statement that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied" by him and that he did not retaliate against women who rejected his advances.

The NYPD said its detectives were reaching out to women who publicly spoke out about Weinstein's alleged behavior to determine if they may have been victimized in New York.

Following an investigation last week in The New York Times detailing some of the accusations, the board of Weinstein's own film studio, The Weinstein Co., fired him Sunday. Another damaging report in The New Yorker this week included audio of Weinstein appearing to confess to the sexual assault of Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in 2015.

In addition, Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have been among the more high-profile celebrities to go on the record about their alleged encounters.

On Wednesday, model and actress Cara Delevingne posted on Instagram that Weinstein, during a meeting, asked her to kiss another woman and then attempted to kiss her as she tried to leave.

She ended up getting cast in The Weinstein Co.'s 2017 film, "Tulip Fever."

"Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part," Delevingne wrote.

The unfolding scandal has also put a spotlight on the sexism and sexual harassment that has run rampant in Hollywood in general. Male actors, including James Van Der Beek and Terry Crews, have also tweeted about their experiences and why victims often feel powerless to come forward.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board said it would hold a special meeting Saturday to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and what, if any, course of action it should take.

The organization said in a statement Wednesday that Weinstein's alleged conduct is "repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."