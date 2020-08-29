Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Chadwick Boseman was remembered as an inspiring talent, a gentle soul and a true fighter Friday night after news of hisdeath following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The star of "Black Panther" died of cancer, his family said in a statement. He was 43.

They said Boseman had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, which had progressed to Stage IV. Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side, the statement, which was posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, said.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of alumnus Chadwick Boseman who passed away this evening. His incredible talent will forever be immortalized through his characters and through his own personal journey from student to superhero! Rest in Power!" @HUPrez17 pic.twitter.com/8TFBTM0tlm — Howard University (@HowardU) August 29, 2020

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement said. "From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

He played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown and found fame in the Marvel film "Black Panther." Black Panther's real name is King T’Challa. In their statement, his family said it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life.

Many social media users said Friday that Boseman's portrayal of the Black Panther gave a voice to marginalized groups and provided them a hero they could identify with. It is a sentiment that was not lost on Boseman.

In a 2018 interview, he told NBC's "Sunday TODAY" he believed there was a thirst for a Black superhero and leaders who actually care.

Some of the remembrances posted on social media incorporated his "Wakanda Forever" salute.

The Ryan Coogler film, which cost about $200 million to make, also features Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright. It is among the few to be centered on a black superhero.

Boseman was memorialized on social media, where many expressed shock as news of his death spread. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

"This is a crushing blow," actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter.

Actor and writer Issa Rae tweeted: "This broke me."

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey marveled Friday at Boseman's determination.

"What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo," Winfrey tweeted. "The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."

Television producer Shonda Rhimes said: "I just can't take it anymore" and questioned if there was supposed to be a lesson in 2020. "If so," she tweeted, "fail me now."

Actress Gabrielle Union remembered him as a true gentleman and "superstar on screen and in life."

"Pure excellence and class and grace," she tweeted.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo said Boseman was an immense talent.

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning," Ruffalo tweeted.

Some social media users pointed out the irony that Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day.

The league said in a statement that it was devastated by the tragic loss of Boseman.

"His transcendent performance in '42' will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come," the league said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Boseman's true power "was bigger than anything we saw on screen."

"From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes," Biden tweeted. "Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time."

Boseman's last Instagram post on Aug. 11 was an image of him embracing Sen. Kamala Harris, on the day it was announced Biden had selected her as his running mate. It was captioned: "YES." He also tweeted the image that day.

Harris paid tribute to the actor and their friendship Friday night, saying she was heartbroken.

"My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble," Harris tweeted. "He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family."

Musician John Legend said he was shocked and heartbroken.

"He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him," Legend tweeted. "And now he joins them far too soon."