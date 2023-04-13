Jamie Foxx ‘experienced a medical complication’ but is recovering, daughter says

Jamie Foxx is recovering after a medical complication, his daughter said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family sharing news of the situation.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11),” the statement reads. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” it concludes.

No additional information on Jamie Foxx’s medical complication was provided. Comments were also restricted on the 29-year-old actor’s post.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend a screening of "Below The Belt" on Oct. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx shares Corinne Foxx with ex Connie Kline. He is also father to Annalise Bishop, whom he had with Kristin Grannis.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx frequently work together, including on the show “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and executive produces as his daughter serves as DJ.

Last month, they also released an Intel commercial together.

The news of Jamie Foxx’s health scare comes a week after he shared an Instagram video of himself on a large yacht.

Jamie Foxx had recently been filming the upcoming action-comedy “Back in Action.”