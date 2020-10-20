Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning actor best known for playing a stoner bowler in "The Big Lebowski," announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"As the Dude would say," the actor tweeted, referring to his "Lebowski" character, "New S**T has come to light."

I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



Bridges, 70, did not provide details on his diagnosis, but he said he was beginning treatment and planned to keep his fans updated.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges said.

In a follow-up tweet, Bridges implored his Twitter followers to vote in the Nov. 3 election, saying "we are all in this together."

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Bridges, a famously laid-back screen veteran who made his film debut in the early 1970s, has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including a nod for his role in the melancholic coming-of-age drama "The Last Picture Show."

He finally won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance as a grizzled country crooner battling alcoholism in "Crazy Heart."

But he is most widely known for his turn as the Dude — a floppy-haired pothead who chugs White Russians and loafs around Los Angeles — in the Coen brothers' cult classic "The Big Lebowski."

The actor's other notable films include "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," "Starman," "The Fabulous Baker Boys," "The Fisher King" and the first installment in the "Iron Man" series.