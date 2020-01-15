'Jeopardy!' crowns Ken Jennings the greatest player of all time

The final match came down to James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, and in the end, Jennings prevailed.
Image: Ken Jennings
"Jeopardy" contestant Ken Jennings visits the Build Series to discuss the television event "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" at Build Studio in New York on Jan. 6, 2020.Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

By Samantha Kubota

It's official! Ken Jennings is the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestant of all time.

He won the third match in the "Greatest of All Time" tournament, beating out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter for the title in an episode that aired Tuesday night.

The final match came down to Holzhauer and Jennings in a Final Jeopardy question. Holzhauer fumbled on his answer. The mistake cost him the tournament.

Holzhauer seemed to take the loss in stride, tweeting a Scooby Doo joke at Jennings after the episode aired.

"And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling Kens,' he posted, with a picture of the character Fred holding Jennings' Photoshopped head.

