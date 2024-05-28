Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, has undergone his third open-heart surgery.

On Monday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host shared a photo of his and wife Molly McNearney's 7-year-old son in a hospital bed after his procedure.

Billy was born in 2017 with a serious heart defect. In an emotional monologue shortly after Billy’s birth, Kimmel revealed that his newborn required open-heart surgery three days after he was born.

At the time, Kimmel shared that Billy had “a hole in the wall of the left and right side of his heart” that was preventing enough oxygen from reaching his blood.

In his latest post, Kimmel wrote that his son “came out with a new valve.”

“This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid,” Kimmel wrote, thanking the “brilliant” medical professionals for their “immeasurable kindness and expertise.”

“Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience,” the late night talk show host continued.

Kimmel spoke highly of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and how it helps families in need. He also thanked the “loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby, thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent.”

He also thanked his wife for “being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be” and son Billy for being the “toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old” they know.

Billy had his second heart surgery at 7 months old in December 2017. Ever since his son’s birth, Kimmel has been vocal about supporting health care coverage for everyone, as well as raised funds for the Children’s Hospital L.A.

Back in 2022, he told People that his son was “doing great,” and would still need one more open-heart surgery. At the time, it was reported Billy was treated for a congenital heart defect called tetralogy of Fallot.

On April 21, Kimmel celebrated Billy’s 7th birthday by sharing photos of his son and writing, “Billy turns 7 today and is doing great thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai.”

He also wrote that Billy was “asking friends ‘to give $7 because I’m seven to help kids in the hospital,’” with a goal to raise “$100 to help sick kids.”

He followed up his post with a second photo of Billy, thanking people for their donations: “This boy is seven years old because of you. Molly and I are overwhelmed by your generous donations to @childrensla and kind messages. Thank you for all the love. We wish you and your families good health and great friends.”

Kimmel and McNearney are also parents to daughter Jane, 9. He is also father to daughter Katie, 32, and son Kevin, 30, from his first marriage to Gina Kimmel.