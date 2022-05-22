Johnny Depp expected to return to witness stand in suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is expected to return to the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, her representatives said Saturday.

Heard's legal team is slated to call Depp as the third witness Monday, her representatives said. Additional witness updates for the rest of the week were forthcoming, they said.

Representatives for Depp declined to comment Saturday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described surviving domestic violence — without mentioning Depp by name.

He testified in the case in April and took the spotlight as he claimed Heard was the aggressor in the relationship. She, in turn, has tried to portray Depp as willing to use violence and influence to silence her.

Depp said he has never hit a woman; Heard said she was only ever physical with Depp in self-defense or to protect her younger sister from his alleged aggression.

It's not clear what line of questioning Depp might face Monday.

Both actors, who split in 2016, have exchanged allegations of physical altercations and substance abuse throughout the trial. And both are claiming that the other's public statements have impacted their business.

Heard has filed a countersuit that includes a request for $100 million in damages. She says her piece for The Washington Post is protected by the First Amendment.

The trial, which began April 11, is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia. The judge has ordered closing arguments to begin Friday.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.