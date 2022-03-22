Justin Bieber drops defamation suit against 2 Twitter users who accused him of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES — Justin Bieber asked a judge to dismiss his defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault.

Attorneys for Bieber filed a request for dismissal in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, but the court documents did not reveal whether Bieber and the defendants had agreed upon a settlement.

"Justin has decided to move on and dismiss the case for defamation filed in 2020," Evan Spiegel, an attorney for Justin Bieber, said Tuesday evening.

In 2020, the star filed a $20 million defamation suit against two Twitter users who accused him of sexual assault. Khadidja Djibrine and a woman identified only as Danielle alleged in a series of 2020 tweets that Bieber assaulted them on separate occasions in 2014 and 2015.

Mediation between Bieber and Djibrine were unsuccessful, attorneys for both parties said in February, and the case was tentatively set for trial in May, Billboard reported.

Djibrine did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The initial complaint stated that the social media users "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault."

The Twitter user identified as Danielle alleged that Bieber assaulted her March 9, 2014, after inviting her to his hotel room in Austin, Texas.

Bieber dismissed the allegations as "factually impossible," and posted receipts, email screenshots and news articles to his social media accounts that indicate he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez the night of the alleged assault

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," he said on Twitter after the allegations.

Djibrine accused Bieber of inviting her to his New York City hotel room around 2:30 a.m. May 5, 2015, and assaulting her.

Bieber's complaint against her stated that the singer attended the Met Gala and a celebrity afterparty that night, where he remained until 4 a.m. The complaint notes that he was photographed at a hot dog stand after leaving the party.

Bieber's attorneys did not immediately respond to request for comment.