Justin Bieber reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Singer Justin Bieber revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease in an Instagram post that called out those who have made comments about his appearance in recent months.
Bieber, 25, captioned a screenshot of a TMZ article, which first reported the news, in which he said that people who said he looked like he was on drugs "failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease."
"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" Bieber said.
The singer is scheduled to release a 10-episode series on YouTube entitled "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on Jan. 27. He has recently hinted at his personal struggles and said in March 2019 that he is stepping away from making new music to work on "deep rooted issues" and his marriage with model Hailey Baldwin.
Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can manifest symptoms such as joint pain, rashes, fever, chills, fatigue and neurological problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Bieber's Lyme disease triggered depression and other symptoms while the condition went undiagnosed for most of 2019, TMZ reported.